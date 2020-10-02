Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club meeting
The Kanawha County Republican Women’s Club will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Harding’s Family Restaurant in Charleston. A forum for Republican candidates will be held. Candidates who wish to speak may call 304-965-5365.
Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the home of Phyllis Dean. Dean is in charge of the program. Reservations will be taken for the City Council Tea.
Fun fest/fire safety drive thru parade
A Family Fun Fest and the South Charleston Fire Safety Drive-Thru Parade will be held from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the South Charleston Public Library. Stay in your car and enter the parade at D Street and 4th Avenue, in South Charleston.
