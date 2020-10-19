Artist Meet and Greet in Hurricane

The Old Mill Bakery, 200 Morris Court in Hurricane, will host a Meet and Greet from noon to 2 p.m. on SaturdayOct. 24 to showcase its newest exhibit and introduce the artist behind it: Dale Morton, of Dale Morton Studio Mascot Costumes. Morton is a local artist and mascot maker who has serviced companies all around the world from his studio in Hurricane.

