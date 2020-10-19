Kanawha PSD Board of Commissioners meeting
The next regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday via conference call. Interested parties may obtain information by contacting the business office during regular business hours at 304-595-2203.
Artist Meet and Greet in Hurricane
The Old Mill Bakery, 200 Morris Court in Hurricane, will host a Meet and Greet from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday to showcase its newest exhibit and introduce the artist behind it: Dale Morton, of Dale Morton Studio Mascot Costumes. Morton is a local artist and mascot maker who has serviced companies all around the world from his studio in Hurricane.
