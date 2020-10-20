West Dunbar PSD meeting
The West Dunbar Public Service District will have its next business meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday via conference call. Call-in information: 1-888-537-7715; participant passcode: 36370139#.
Holiday food drive
Kanawha County Republicans will sponsor a holiday food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Republican Headquarters, 3711 MacCorkle Avenue S.E. Monetary donations to purchase turkeys, as well as food items such as instant mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, rice, corn, cranberry sauce, boxed cake mix and icing are being accepted. Food will benefit Christ’s Kitchen Food Pantry of St. Albans; Booker T. Washington Community Center in London; “A New Excellent Way” Life Center Church in Charleston; and City of Hope Fellowship, Belle. Donations can be dropped off at the back of the Republican headquarters.
Senior care seminar
“WV It Takes a Village” is a series of free seminars and workshops aimed to create a kinder, stronger and healthier community for our senior neighbors. The series, held 2 p.m. Oct. 31, is offered on the Kanawha County Public Library’s Facebook page. Dr. Angie Settle, CEO, and Rhonda Francis, Clinical Coordinator, of West Virginia Health Right, Inc. will talk about the many services offered at the clinic that benefit our low-income seniors and other adults who are uninsured or have Medicaid or Medicare.
