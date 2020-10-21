Trump parade
The Putnam County Republican Club announces a “Trump Parade” will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday. Lineup begins at 1 p.m. at Liberty Square Shopping Center in Teays Valley. The caravan will travel from Liberty Square to Scott Depot via U.S. 35, and will continue on Teays Valley Road from Scott Depot into Hurricane. In Hurricane, the caravan will turn onto Hurricane Creek Road and then follow Interstate 64 back to Liberty Square in Teays Valley. Participants are asked to attach an American Flag, Trump flag, or candidate gear to their vehicles. The public is invited to stand along the parade route as a show of patriotism and support. Contact PCRC President Tony Hodge for more details at 304-972-7950.
SCPL Board meeting
The South Charleston Public Library Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. This meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available upon request. Any member of the public who wants to attend may come to the library circulation desk between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. prior to the meeting. To protect the health of meeting attendees, members of the Board and management team and all in attendance are required to wear a face cover over mouth and nose, answer COVID-19 screening questions, and follow social distancing protocols. Questions may be directed to Todd Duncan, Library Director, 304-744-6561, todd@scplwv.org.
