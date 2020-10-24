Essential reporting in volatile times.

bulletinboard

KPCC online workshop

The Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will offer an online workshop titled “Keeping It Civil: Using Motivational Interviewing to Survive Thanksgiving Dinner” from 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 11. The workshop will be facilitated by Sky Kershner, LPC, LCSW, ALPS, Member of MINT. Three-credit-hour workshops will be available. For information and to register, call 304-346-9689 or www.kpcc.com.

