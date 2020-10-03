St. Albans Historical Society open house
The St. Albans Historical Society will be having an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at their museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. There will be hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Bring your old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files. They will also be making apple butter there that day.
ACLU-WV will hold a drive-in screening of “The Fight” documentary
The ACLU-WV will have a Social Justice Date Night, featuring the screening of “The Fight” from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Bridge Valley Technical Center, 1740 Union Carbide Drive, South Charleston. Tricky Fish will cater. The cost is $100 per car. For tickets, visit acluwv.org. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Development Director Rose Winland to learn more at rwinland@acluwv.org.
