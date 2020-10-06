Cobbs Creek MBC tent revival
Cobbs Creek Missionary Baptist Church will have a tent revival held outside each evening at 7 p.m., Oct. 12-17. An area pastor will be preaching and there will be special music daily. A special children’s meeting will also be available for school-age children up through fifth grade whose parents are attending the revival. The church is located at 1446 Midway Road, Sod. For questions, call the church at 304-756-3449. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be expected to be worn when social distancing cannot be practiced.
KCPL adult craft
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a “Take and Make Adult Craft: Bling Your Mask!” each day throughout October. Stop by the circulation desk at the Main Library, Capitol Street, to pick up a “Bling Your Mask” kit. Patrons must provide their own mask and a pair of tweezers. Share creations on social media using #KCPLBlingYourMask!
American Red Cross blood drives
The American Red Cross has scheduled several blood drives because of the urgent need for donors. A blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the South Charleston Community Center, 400 2nd St. S.W., South Charleston. A second drive will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the South Charleston Community Center. When scheduling online, use sponsor code: scc. A third drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region location at 113 Lakeview Drive. When scheduling for this blood drive, use sponsor code wvr. For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).