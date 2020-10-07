Statewide/Kanawha County Virtual Health Care Candidate Forum
A statewide and Kanawha County Virtual Health Care Candidate Forum will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday. The 2020 Virtual Candidate Forums are organized as part of the HEALTH CARE FOR ALL WV campaign and sponsored by West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy, West Virginia Citizen Action Education Fund, and West Virginians for Affordable Health Care. Participating candidates will publicly discuss their position on the policies in our state health agenda. For more information on the 2021 legislative agenda is available at www.healthcareforallwv.com. The Candidate Forums will be moderated with a question and answer format. Registration Link: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/health-care-candidate/register.
Boone Memorial drive-thru flu shots
Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison will offer drive-thru flu shots from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Oct. 15, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the hospital’s main entrance. Ages 9 and up are eligible. No charge for traditional Medicare and $25 for all others. Receipts provided upon request for those submitting to insurance companies.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to gmnews@hdmediallc.com. The notice will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.