Bulletin Board: Oct. 19, 2019

KCPL bracelet-making adult class
The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a button bracelets class for adults at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Create button bracelets out of twine with friends. To register, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.
Photo fund drive
The Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor its annual photo fund drive from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Station. Appointments are not necessary. A $20 donation is requested for a complimentary 10x13 portrait. Proceeds will be used to purchase firefighting and rescue equipment.
Summersville Middle School replacement meeting
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will hold a public meeting on the Draft Environmental Assessment for Summersville Middle School – Glade Creek. The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at Nicholas County High School, 30 Grizzly Lane, Summersville. An overview of the draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed replacement of Summersville Middle School will be given and will allow an in-person opportunity to submit public comments. The Draft Environmental Assessment is available for public comment until Nov. 22. For more information on how to submit comments and to read the full Draft Environmental Assessment visit: https://www.fema.gov/disas ter/4273. To request any reasonable accommodations for the information session email david.melancon@fema.dhs.gov.
Sorority meeting
The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the home of Lynda Harper. Plans will be finalized about the City Council Tea and shopping trip. Harper will present a program on her favorite fairy tale.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Longhorn Steakhouse at 91 RHL Boulevard, in Charleston. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting, and also be hostess and give a program. Bring items for service projects.
Norwood Builders Society meeting
The Norwood Builders Society, a Sherlock Holmes discussion group, will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Dunbar Library. The evening’s presentation is titled “The Myths Behind the Hound of the Baskervilles.” For information, call 304-343-1680. Visitors are welcome and refreshments will be served. The group will not meet in November or December.
