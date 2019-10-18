Bulletin Board: Oct. 18, 2019

SC health/wellness fair
The South Charleston Chamber of Commerce will host Let’s Fall for Health, a health and wellness fair, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Advanced Technology Center, 1201 Science Park Drive, in the West Virginia Regional Technology Park. Thomas Health will provide free flu shots to adults while supplies last, as well as free health screenings, including bone density, blood pressure and blood sugar. Thomas Health will also offer additional health screenings for $10. The River City Youth Ballet will perform at 11 a.m. There will be games for children and a hot dog sale. For information, visit www.southcharleston chamber.org, call 304-744-0051 or email executivedirector@southcharlestonchamber.org.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a new hike at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday on the Meeks Mountain Trails. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is 3-4 miles and is considered moderate with one significant climb. Those wanting an easier hike can drop out after 1 mile. Regroup at Hurricane City Park at the parking lot on the left.
Annual St. George Orthodox dinner
St. George Orthodox Cathedral will have its annual dinner from noon to 5 p.m. for dine-in and noon to 6 p.m. for carry-out on Sunday at St. George Conference Center, at the corner of Court and Lee streets. Donation is $15. Tours will be offered.
