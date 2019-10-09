Bulletin Board: Oct. 9, 2019

West Virginia Parkways Authority Board
The West Virginia Parkways Authority Board will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the West Virginia Parkways Authority Administrative Building, 3310 Piedmont Road.
U.S. Fleet Forces Brass Band concert
The U.S. Fleet Forces Brass Band, “The Finest of the Fleet,” will perform at a free concert at 11:45 a.m. Thursday at on the lawn behind Geary Student Union at the University of Charleston as part of their Charleston Navy Week celebration. The band provides musical support for ships, military bases, foreign dignitaries and community events and regularly deploys to Central and South America. The concert is sponsored by UC Bands. Navy Week in Charleston will continue with a special “Military and First Responders Appreciation” recognition at the UC football on Saturday. There will be members of the Navy — including USS West Virginia sailors, the USS Constitution Color Guard, the Explosives Ordnance Disposal Group and others — at the game to watch the Golden Eagles go up against the Notre Dame Falcons. Kickoff is set for noon. For more information about Navy Week in Charleston, visit https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Charleston-West-Virginia/.
Active and retired federal employees
The Charleston Chapter 0166 of NARFE, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the South Charleston Public Library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. Guest speaker will be Kerry Conger, representing Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She will provide information about insurance rates for 2020, and will provide information about any changes to their health plans. All active and retired federal employees, their spouses, and annuitants are invited to attend. For more information, contact Robert Hardesty at 304-346-5250.
Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival
Morgan’s Kitchen Fall Festival, sponsored by the St. Albans Historical Society, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the historic Morgan’s Kitchen, located along MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans.
Region III Workforce Investment Board
The regular meeting of the Region III Workforce Investment Board of Kanawha County will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Charleston Area Alliance, 1116 Smith St. The agenda for the meeting is available for review in the WIB office. Please respond by Friday if you will or will not be attending. Call 304-344-5760.
