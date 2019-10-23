Bulletin Board: Oct. 23, 2019

WVU fan club
The Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harding’s Restaurant, located off Interstate 79, Exit 1. A preview of upcoming football games and a look at basketball prospects will be on the agenda.
Kanawha PSD meeting
The regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at the District’s business office.
KCPL program
Kanawha County Public Library will offer a “Reading from Fearless: Women’s Journeys to Self-Empowerment” program for adults at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. The program was inspired by the recent #MeToo movement and features collected essays, stories and poems from 30 regional women.
Campbell’s Creek Fall Fest
The Campbell’s Creek Fall Fest will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ken Ellis Memorial Park, in Campbell’s Creek. The free festival includes live entertainment, food, games, raffles and multiple vendors. Proceeds will help fix up the community park.
UC Builders’ Lunch
The University of Charleston Builders’ Lunch will be begin at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 30 in the in the Emma Byrd Art Gallery in Riggleman Hall on the University of Charleston campus. Incoming president Marty Roth and his wife, Lynn, will discuss “The Journey That Led Us to UC.” Tickets are $18 and the reservation deadline is Friday.
