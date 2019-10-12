Bulletin Board: Oct. 12, 2019

Empty the shelter event
Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association will have an “Empty the Shelter” event Saturday and Sunday, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Cats, kittens and spayed/neutered dogs will be free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Moses Ford, in St. Albans. They will also be free from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. Dogs awaiting spay/neuter are $25. Adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, deworming, microchip, 30 days of free pet insurance and special offers from Petco.
Speakeasy Singles Halloween Dance/Party
Speak Easy Singles will host a Halloween dance and costume party from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday at West Virginia State University, Wilson Student Union, Institute. Admission is $10 per person. DJ will be Dancin’ Dave. Appetizers and prizes for best costumes will be featured. Call 304-805-4109 for information.
KCPL events
Kanawha County Public Library will present Final Form Fusion, an award-winning troupe of professionally trained belly dancers brought together by a longing to express their mutual love of geek culture through music and dance, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Main Library, in Charleston. The program is for all ages. The library will also offer a Creative Crafts for teens all day on Monday in the Zone 4! Teens section at the Main Library.
Watercolor art lecture
West Virginia Allied Artists is sponsoring its annual free watercolor art lecture featuring artist Jean Gill at 7 p.m. Tuesday downstairs at the St. Albans City Hall on MacCorkle Avenue, in St. Albans. For more information, contact Brenda Beatty 304-727-3013 or icbeatty7@sudden link.net.
Kanawha Valley Civil War Roundtable
The Kanawha Valley Civil War Roundtable will feature a free program by Wayne County historian Robert Thompson, “Z.D. Ramsdell: Southern Yankee,” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Dunbar Public Library. Z.D. Ramsdell grew up in Maine and moved to Massachusetts, where he worked as a shoemaker. In 1858, he moved his family to Ceredo, Virginia. Ramsdell was active in the community and local politics as well as an abolitionist and Union soldier.
Kanawha Valley NOW meeting
The Kanawha Valley National Organization for Women will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the WV FREE offices, 1114 Quarrier St. A panel of representatives from Recovery Point and Rea of Hope will speak on women and addiction.
KVVP meeting
Kanawha Valley Village People will meet at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at Edgewood Country Club, South View Room. Gather for drinks (cash bar) in the adjacent bar beginning at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $35 per person. Send reservation to Sandra Mitchell at sandmitch4@aol.com. For more information on KVVP, call 304-767-5774; email: kvvillagepeople@gmail.com; write to them at P.O. Box 11742, Charleston, WV 25339; or visit the website at www.kvvp.org.
