Bulletin Board: Oct. 16, 2019

Goodwill Job and Resource Fair
Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley will host a Job and Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Goodwill Prosperity Center, 215 Virginia St. W. For more information and to register, contact Christin Wesley, employer engagement specialist, at 304-346-0811, ext. 1072 or cwesley@goodwillkv.com
Democratic Women’s luncheon
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will hold a luncheon meeting at noon Saturday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Club, in Hurricane. The cost is $14 per person. Bring a door prize. Reservations are due by Wednesday. Call 304-727-1509.
Coin show
The Mountain State Numismatic Society of West Virginia will have a coin show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Milton V.F.W. at 7 Blinko Drive, in Milton. Admission is free and door prizes will be given away. Parking is free. For information, call 304-840-7036.
WVSU open house
West Virginia State University will host its annual Yellow Jacket Open House at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Ferrell Hall Auditorium. The program will feature presentations about the admissions process and requirements, financial aid and scholarship options, and student life and engagement activities. Yellow Jacket Student Ambassadors will provide guided walking tours of campus. Participants will also receive free tickets to attend Saturday’s WVSU vs. Urbana University football game. Register for the Yellow Jacket Open House online at wvsta teu.edu/OpenHouse. For more information, contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at 304-204-4345 or 800-987-2112, admissions@wvstateu.edu.
Mineral and fossil show
A mineral and fossil show and sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the South Charleston Community Center, 601 Jefferson Road, South Charleston. Entry fee is $3 for adults and free for children under 12 years. Vendors from across the country will display and sell crystals, faceted gems, gemstones, minerals, fossils, beads, one of a kind jewelry and lapidary services. Youth can have fun making crafts, scavenger hunting with prizes, sifting through a mini-mine, cracking geodes, wondering at glowing rocks and touching dinosaur fossils. Guests can pan for gold, watch demonstrations of cabochon making and gemstone wire wrapping. There will be soapstone carving demonstrations from Ken Valko and Sandy Cline of Canada. Door prizes will be held. For information, contact Linda C. Johnston at 304-544-6250.
