Bulletin Board: Oct. 5, 2019

Rumble for the Cure ride
Thomas Health and Harley-Davidson of West Virginia are hosting a motorcycle ride, “Rumble for the Cure,” at 9 a.m. Saturday in honor of breast cancer awareness month. The ride starts at the Harley-Davidson of West Virginia store, in South Charleston, and lunch will be served at the New River Gorge Harley-Davidson store. The ride will finish back at the South Charleston location. More than 100 riders have already registered. The registration fee is $25. For more information or to register, call 304-766-3707.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Charleston Tennis Club. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is about 3 miles with some steep grades, footing is generally good.
Beta Sigma Phi meeting
The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the home of Phyllis Dean. Dean will present program on her favorite fairy tale.
Thomas Merton Society
The Charleston Chapter of the Thomas Merton Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the West Virginia Institute for Spirituality, 1601 Virginia St. E. For more information, call 304-345-0926.
International sorority meeting
Alpha Lambda Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the home of Karen Figgatt, 138 Windmere Drive, Scott Depot. President Jeanie Hively will preside over the business meeting and Figgatt will present a cultural program.
Beta Chapter DKG meeting
Beta Chapter Delta Kappa Gamma International Educational Society will hold its October meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Trinity Lutheran Church, on the corner of Elizabeth Street and Kanawha Boulevard. Mayor Amy Goodwin will speak. Bring coloring books, crayons, markers, colored pencils, word search books, stickers, or anything children at the Davis Child Care Center would like. Come and bring a new member.
Wellness Wednesdays
Unity of Kanawha Valley will have its next Wellness Wednesday class at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. This week will be Meditation Evening: Enjoy the Moving Meditations of Qi Gong and Tai Chi followed by a Guided Heart Centered Meditation. Qi Gong Flow and Guided Meditation with Alexa Peck and Tai Chi with Paul Leach will be offered. The class is offered on a love-offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Myrtle and Bridge roads.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.