Bulletin Board: Oct. 10, 2019

WVEC anniversary picnic
The West Virginia Environmental Council will hold its 30th anniversary picnic and annual gathering from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gorman Shelter in Coonskin Park, in Charleston. The public and all policymakers are invited to this family friendly event. Local and statewide candidates will discuss environmental issues affecting West Virginia, and the WVEC will present its 2020 legislative priorities. Registration is $10 for adults and $5 for students. For information, visit www.wvecouncil.org or email info@wvecouncil.org.
Kanawha Valley Chapter DAR
The Kanawha Valley Chapter DAR will meet at noon Saturday at Teays Valley Nazarene Church for a covered dish luncheon, program and business meeting. Members are to bring a casserole, salad or dessert. Hostesses are Claudia Duncan and Carolyn Monk. Doug Wood will portray Ostenaco (ca. 1703-1780), a Cherokee warrior during the French and Indian War, whose leadership provided a vital alliance for the British colonial settlements in much of present West Virginia. Donations will be accepted for the DAR Schools and Project Patriot.
KCPL Sunday operating hours
Beginning Oct. 13, the Kanawha County Public Library will have additional operating hours throughout the week. The Main Library, in downtown Charleston, will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays, providing more opportunities for the community to access and utilize the many resources available. Additional programming will also be available, including a performance from Final Fusion, an award-winning cosplay/dance troupe, and a celebration of Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). For more information, visit www.kanawhalibrary.org.
Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club
The Putnam County Democratic Women’s Club will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at First State Bank, in Teays Valley. The program is “We Are Democrats! Who Are We and What Do We Stand For?” Tea and refreshments will be served at the kid-friendly meeting. Speakers are Belinda Biafore, chairperson of the West Virginia Democratic Party; Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam; and Mike Ellis, Putnam County historian and teacher. For information, call 304-727-1509.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.