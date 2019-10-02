Bulletin Board: Oct. 2, 2019

International sorority meeting
Charleston City Council of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority Executive Board will meet at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the South Charleston Municipal Court Building at 4th Avenue and D Street. The regular business meeting begins at 7 p.m. President Brenda Ashworth will conduct the business meeting. All committee members and presidents need to attend. October special guests are members of Epsilon Theta. The state convention in Martinsburg and the Preferential Tea this month will be discussed.
CAMC Cancer Center Fashion Show
The 3rd Annual CAMC Cancer Center Fashion Show will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the Cancer Center. The runway show starts at 1 p.m. “Fashion for the Fight” celebrates the strength and resiliency of our cancer survivors. The fashion show will provide tips on how to dress to accommodate changes and provide education on where to find garments specifically designed for cancer patients and survivors. A silent auction will be held to support CAMC Cancer Center survivorship programs. The event includes prizes and light refreshments. Parking is free.
Soup, silence and scripture
Unity of Kanawha Valley will host its Soup, Silence and Scripture program at noon on Friday at its location, 1601 Virginia St. E. The luncheon and meditation is held from noon to 12:50 p.m., followed by a sacred journey workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. Sister Molly Maloney will facilitate. A free-will donation will be accepted. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
Anne Bailey Chapter NSDAR meeting
Anne Bailey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at Ryan’s on RHL Boulevard in Charleston. Diana Schwab, Sandra Casteel and Carolyn Holstein will present a program on historical jewelry.
Charleston Town Center holiday job fair
Charleston Town Center will host a Holiday Job Fair from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday in Center Court. Participating retailers include Bath & Body Works, Chico’s, Santa Photo and Spencer’s. Additional retailers, such as Altar’d State, Footlocker and White House Black Market, will have Now Hiring signs at their storefronts, encouraging those interested to stop inside and request an application.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.