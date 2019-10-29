Bulletin Board: Oct. 29, 2019

Vocal ensemble festival
West Virginia State University’s Department of Music will host the first WVSU Vocal Ensemble Festival beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the theater of the Davis Fine Arts Building on the school’s Institute campus.
The free festival will feature performances from the Scott High School Choir, the Sissonville High School Advanced Vocal Ensemble, the South Charleston High School Vocal Ensemble and the WVSU State A Cappella Choir. Each ensemble will perform their own set of pieces before all of the choirs join on the final piece, singing “Being Alive” from “Company” by Stephen Sondheim.
Elk Valley PSD meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled a Board meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
Scary stories event
Spooky stories, creepy crafts, and scary snacks takes place beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday at Morgan’s Kitchen along MacCorkle Ave. in St. Albans. Sponsored by the St. Albans Historical Society. There is no charge.
Book awards event
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Coretta Scott King Book Awards, the Kanawha County Public Library is introducing the “I Love Peace: Children’s Writing and Illustrating Event.” Children in grades K-6 are invited to write or illustrate how they can create peace in the world.
Starting Friday, participants can pick up an entry form at any local KCPL branch and return the written work or illustrated picture by Nov. 25. They may also choose a peace prize just for participating. All submissions will be displayed during the Holiday Open House events in December. A grand prize drawing will be held for both writers and illustrators on Dec. 9.
Coretta Scott King was an author, activist, civil rights leader, and wife of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For more information, visit kanawhalibrary.org or contact Stuart Frazier, marketing coordinator, at 304-343-4646, ext. 1244.
United Way open house
United Way of Central WV will host a holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at its location, 1 United Square in Charleston. Tour the building and enjoy a coffee or hot cocoa while you browse. The free event includes the following vendors: JP Owens Art, Andy Altman Photography, Art by Melissa Doty, Custom Designs by Janice Holland, Copper and Clay Designs, LipSense, Usbourne Books, LulaRoe and more. Vendors are encouraged to make a donation to United Way of Central WV from proceeds. Contact the United Way at 304-340-3500 for more information.
Field of Screams
The Bigley Avenue Economic Development Foundation has postponed its inaugural Field Of Screams event to 6 p.m. this Saturday at Capital Midwestern baseball field, on Bigley Avenue. The event is being held to showcase its unique-to-Charleston mix of family-friendly organizations and local businesses.
