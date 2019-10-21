Bulletin Board: Oct. 21, 2019

HospiceCare volunteers needed
HospiceCare is seeking volunteers to train to reach its patient population in outlying and rural communities in Jackson, Nicholas and eastern Kanawha counties. HospiceCare’s Volunteer Department will come to interested churches or civic group locations to offer a free Volunteer Training Course. The course can also be held at its Main Office, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., near Patrick Street on Charleston’s West Side. All prospective volunteers must complete an application process that includes a criminal background check, and attend the full training class. For more information or to set up a free volunteer training course, call Volunteer Director Melanie Allen at 304)-768-8523 or 800-560-8523, or e-mail her at mallen@hospicecarewv.org.
Nominations sought for SBA Awards
The U.S. Small Business Administration is now accepting nominations for its 2020 National and District Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year. SBA Awards will be given in celebration of National Small Business Week from May 3-9, 2020. All nominations must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. EST, Jan. 7, 2020. All nomination packages must be hand-delivered or mailed to the nearest SBA Office. Email submissions of SBA Award forms will not be accepted as they contain Personally Identifiable Information. For more information visit www.sba.gov/wv or contact Nikki Bowmar at nikki.bowmar@sba.gov or 304-623-7445.
Wellness Wednesday
Unity of Kanawha Valley will sponsor its Wellness Wednesday program at 6:30 p.m. at its location at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. This week features Sound Healing with Toning. Registration is not required and the class is on a love-offering basis.
