Bulletin Board: Oct. 11, 2019

MMMS pop-up shop
Mountaineer Montessori Middle School students will host a pop-up shop featuring seasonal foods and homemade items from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday at the school’s main campus, 308 20th St. in Charleston. A variety of products developed by students will be among items for sale. Proceeds support the school’s entrepreneurship program. Future marketplace events will be held Oct. 25, Nov. 8 and Nov. 22. For information, call 304-342-7870.
Kanawha Trail Club Hike
The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Beech Fork State Park’s Lost Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a 3.5-mile trail with some steep inclines.
Walk-in flu vaccine clinic
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer a walk-in flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at its location, 108 Lee St. E. Appointments are not necessary. Bring health insurance cards. Low-cost flu vaccines are available for adults without health insurance. No-cost flu vaccines are available for children without health insurance through the Vaccines for Children program. The flu vaccine is recommended for ages 6 months and older.
Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee meeting
The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Shoney’s, 116 Kanawha Blvd. E.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Olive Garden off Corridor G. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Charlotte Bowling will be hostess and present a program. Bring items for the service project.
South Charleston Christmas Parade
The South Charleston Christmas Parade will be held at noon, Dec. 7 on D Street, in South Charleston. Anyone wishing to sign up for the parade can contact Mary Basham at 304-746-5552 or email info@visitsouthcharles tonwv.com.
