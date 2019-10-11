Bulletin Board: Oct. 11, 2019

MMMS pop-up shop

Mountaineer Montessori Middle School students will host a pop-up shop featuring seasonal foods and homemade items from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Friday at the school’s main campus, 308 20th St. in Charleston. A variety of products developed by students will be among items for sale. Proceeds support the school’s entrepreneurship program. Future marketplace events will be held Oct. 25, Nov. 8 and Nov. 22. For information, call 304-342-7870.

Kanawha Trail Club Hike

The Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Beech Fork State Park’s Lost Trail. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. The hike is a 3.5-mile trail with some steep inclines.

Walk-in flu vaccine clinic

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will offer a walk-in flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at its location, 108 Lee St. E. Appointments are not necessary. Bring health insurance cards. Low-cost flu vaccines are available for adults without health insurance. No-cost flu vaccines are available for children without health insurance through the Vaccines for Children program. The flu vaccine is recommended for ages 6 months and older.

Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee meeting

The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Shoney’s, 116 Kanawha Blvd. E.

International sorority meeting

Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Olive Garden off Corridor G. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Charlotte Bowling will be hostess and present a program. Bring items for the service project.

South Charleston Christmas Parade

The South Charleston Christmas Parade will be held at noon, Dec. 7 on D Street, in South Charleston. Anyone wishing to sign up for the parade can contact Mary Basham at 304-746-5552 or email info@visitsouthcharles tonwv.com.

Funerals for Friday, October 11, 2019

Adkins, Leota - 1 p.m., Adkins Cemetery, Dog Run.

Basham, Joanne - 2 p.m., Hawks Nest Room, Marriott, downtown Charleston.

Creed Jr., Robert - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Gandy, Leonard - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Gawthrop, Freda - 2 p.m., Southern Baptist Fellowship, Summersville.

Gerlach, Barbara - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Harper, Barry - 11 a.m., Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown.

Kirby, Timothy - 6 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Meadows, Barton - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Taylor Sr., Lewis - 1 p.m., Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, Rand.

Turner, William - Noon, Dickens Family Cemetery, Naoma.

Walls, Danielle - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Cemetery, Sissonville.