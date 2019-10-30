Bulletin Board: Oct. 30, 2019

Soup and silence
The West Virginia Institute for Spirituality will have its Soup and Silence/Sacred Journey Workshops on Friday at 1601 Virginia St. E. The luncheon will be held from noon to 12:50 p.m. and the workshops will follow from 1 to 2 p.m. A freewill donation will be accepted. For information, call 304-345-0926.
NSDAR meeting
Anne Bailey Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday at Ryan’s on RHL Boulevard in Charleston. Gen. Joseph Skaff will provide the program.
Historical society open house
The St. Albans Historical Society will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at their museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. There will be hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays. Bring old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files.
EverWalk Nation walk
The November First Saturday walk of the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday on the Kanawha City Bike Trail, Kanawha Avenue. Parking is available on 37th Street and under the 36th Street Bridge. Meet at the intersection of Kanawha Avenue and 37th Street. The full round-trip walk is about 4 miles but walkers can choose the length they want to walk. No registration required. For information, email pattihamil10@gmail.com
Scouts food collection
Area Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will distribute food collection bags to area homes on Saturday and then retrieve them next Saturday, Nov. 9 for their 2019 annual food drive for local food pantries. For information, call 304-340-3663.
Turkey dinner fundraiser
The eighth annual Turkey Dinner will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday in the Sissonville Multipurpose Community Center located at Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Sissonville. All tickets are $10. A drive-through station will be set up at the bottom of the hill at the entrance of Laurel Meadows for easy carryout. The Proceeds help the Sissonville Multi-Purpose Community Center. Business partners who would like to help can call Pat Taylor at 304-989-1265.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.