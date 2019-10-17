Bulletin Board: Oct. 17, 2019

Job fair
West Virginia Development Office and WorkForce West Virginia will sponsor a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. Job seekers should bring their resumes and be prepared to fill out applications. Employers are hiring for positions such as equipment operators, product packing, custodial, warehouse, manufacturing, back office, truck drivers, Census takers and roofers.
Women veterans celebration
The first annual West Virginia Women Veterans Celebration will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Center, located at Tracy Way in Charleston.
The all-day event will include free lunch, art therapy, message therapy and a resource fair for women veterans. The event is sponsored by the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3.
For information, contact the Veterans Center at 304-752-2110.
Stamp club meeting
Rubberifics Rubber Stamp Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston. This group is for paper crafters and rubber stamping enthusiasts. The club meets on the third Thursday of each month. A small donation of $3 is asked at each meeting to support the activities of the club. For information, contact Jean at 304-746-0350 or Marilyn at 304-347-8659.
Baby Love Pantry
The Women of Cross Lanes United Methodist Church, 5320 Frontier Drive, Cross Lanes, will open their Baby Love Pantry from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. The pantry provides free diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes to those families in need. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, just bring proof that the child you are getting products for belongs to that person. Donations of unopened formula are also gladly accepted. Enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call Suellen at 304-415-3194.
KCPL offers Family STEM program
Kanawha County Public Library will offer “Shivers Up and Down Your Slime: Family STEM Program” at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Participants will make spooky slime and creepy oobleck. The program provides hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities for the family. Please register online at www.kanawhalibrary.org.
Pentecostal Assemblies of the World meeting
The West Virginia and East Tennessee district churches of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World will meet daily through Saturday at Full Gospel Assembly, in Huntington. There will be special speakers, seminars, workshops, Bible study and more open to everyone. For information, call 304-529-1290 or visit www.wvaetncouncil.org.
John Young Chapter NSDAR meeting
John Young Chapter of NSDAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Edgewood Country Club. The program will be, “Your Genealogy and DNA.” Members are encouraged to bring a guest.
American Guild of Organists’
progressive recital
In celebration of the Kanawha Chapter of the American Guild of Organists’ 75th anniversary, there will be a progressive recital from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at area churches in Charleston. Admission is free and there will be a reception following the 3:30 p.m. recital. The schedule is: 2 p.m., Charleston Baptist Temple, corner of Quarrier and Morris streets, featuring Johan Botes, Marshall University; 2:45 p.m., St. Paul Presbyterian Church, corner of Lee and Beauregard streets, featuring Julie Janisch, St. Marks United Methodist; and 3:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 Norwood Road at the intersection with Bridge Road, featuring Karen Morris, St. Matthew’s Episcopal. A van (handicap accessible) is available to transport people to each recital location. It will be leaving St. Matthew’s at 1:30 and return at 3:30 for the final recital. Seating is limited, so reservations are required. Contact Julie Janisch at jajanisch@sudden link.net to reserve a seat. Deadline is Friday.
