Bulletin Board: Oct. 22, 2019

Rose society meeting
The Charleston Rose Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1600 Kanawha Blvd. E. A program on winterization will be presented by John and Diana Fleek. Attendees are also asked to bring an “ugly” rose to compete in the Ugliest Rose Contest. Guests are welcome.
KCPL Halloween events
The Kanawha County Public Library will offer a Hauntingly Fun Trick or Treat family event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the library, 123 Capitol St. Enjoy Trick or Treat at the Main Library, then play games, make crafts and enjoy refreshments. Costumes are encouraged, but not required. Refreshments and treats provided by The Friends of The Library for this family program. The library will also offer a Spooktacular Trivia Night! for adults at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Main Library. Join in for a Spooktacular night of themed trivia. Questions will be about Halloween, the paranormal, horror literature, television, movies and more! Patrons will play as individuals for a chance to win a $25 Amazon bookmark gift card. Drinks will be provided. Register for this event online at www.kanawha library.org.
UC presidential inauguration ceremony
The University of Charleston will formally inaugurate Dr. Martin S. Roth as its 26th president at a ceremony held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday in the H. Bernard Wehrle Sr. Arena in the university’s Innovation Center. Roth took office as president in July 2018. The public is welcome to attend. Roth comes to UC from the Barney School of Business at the University of Hartford, where he served as dean.
Breast cancer walk
The Beckley VA Medical Center will host a “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Walk from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at the picnic shelter adjacent to the parking garage. Those interested in being part of a group picture are welcome to arrive at 11 a.m. wearing pink. Following the group photo, the walk will be kicked off with a short welcome speech from Beckley VAMC employee who has survived breast cancer. The walk will be a marked 2k around the facility campus. Shorter distances can be easily walked, as well. In the case of inclement weather, an alternative route will be inside the garage.
Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority meeting
The Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the administration building at 1525 Washington St. West.
