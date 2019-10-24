Bulletin board: Oct. 24, 2019

‘Trunk or Treat’ candy and coat giveaway
Kids are invited to “Trunk or Treat” from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Teays Valley Church of God, in Scott Depot. The event will feature decorated car trunks and characters in kid-friendly costumes that will give out candy. Coats will be given out to kids in need while supplies last. Kids are encouraged to dress in costume for the Fall Harvest event. Teays Valley Church of God is located at 185 Connection Point, just east of Rocky Step off Teays Valley Road. The church’s pastor is the Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt. Call 304-757-9222 for more information.
WVSU hosts ‘Spooky Science Spookathon’
West Virginia State University students will host a free science event for children in grades 6 through 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Hamblin Hall, on the school’s Institute campus. Students will have the opportunity to participate in an egg-drop contest, informative luncheon, and interactive demonstrations and explanations. The goal of the event is to initiate and foster the curiosity of STEM-related fields in local middle and high school students and is being coordinated entirely by WVSU students. Pre-registration is encouraged by visiting http://bit.ly/spookyscienc espookathon.
Expungement information session offered
Charleston-Institute Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. will present an expungement information session from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at A More Excellent Way Life Center, 504 Virginia St. W. Get the information needed to expunge your record and get signed up for legal assistance. The session is sponsored by Legal Aide of West Virginia and A More Excellent Way Life Center Church. For information, contact the church at 304-741-2870.
