Bulletin Board: Oct. 7, 2019

Flu shots administered at Charleston Town Center

Pharmacists from Walgreens will be in Charleston Town Center’s Center Court on from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday administering flu shots for the general public on a first-come, first-served basis. Pneumonia shots will also be available. All insurance carriers will be accepted, so interested participants need to bring their insurance cards.

Unity of Kanawha Valley Open Mic

Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home to Ron Sowell’s Open Mic on at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Performer sign-ups start at 7 p.m. General admission is $5 with seniors, kids, and performers $2. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.

Funerals for Monday, October 7, 2019

Boner, Barbara - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Buckley, Carl - 6 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.

Campbell, Edsil - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Johnson, Shawn - 11 a.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Grose, Brentford - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Houchins, David - 1 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston.

Kessler, John - Noon, Christ the King Catholic Church, Dunbar.

Malcolm, Sharon - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.

Martin, Kathy - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Whittington, Ruby - 11 a.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.