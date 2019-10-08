Bulletin Board: Oct. 8, 2019

KCPRC Finance/Golf Committee meeting
The Finance/Golf Committee of the Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Coonskin Administrative Office. The agenda is available for review at the Park office. For information, call 304-341-8000.
WVU fan club meeting
The Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harding’s Restaurant at Mink Shoals, located off Interstate 79, Exit 1. The Texas game will be rehashed and upcoming Iowa State and Oklahoma games to be discussed.
KPSD Board of Commissioners meeting
The next regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday in the District’s business office.
Lunch and Learn event
Diamond United Methodist Church will offer a Lunch and Learn event from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the church. Jane Marks of WV AARP will speak on issues of care giving.
Friday Night Live
Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center’s 26th Annual Fundraising Event called “Friday Night Live,” will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday at the newly renovated Embassy Suites in Charleston. Michael Jr. is known for his interactive, inspiring, and laugh-out-loud humor. Proceeds from this event help provide fee subsidies for those in our community who cannot afford the cost of counseling services. Individual tickets are $85. Sponsorships opportunities starting at $500. Call 304-346-9689 or visit www.kpcc.com
