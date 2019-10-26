Bulletin Board: Oct. 26, 2019

Garden workshop
The Capitol Conservation District and Charleston City Councilwoman Keeley Steele will host a garden workshop at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the community garden location on Nancy Street, attached to the East End Community Park. The workshop will focus on raised bed construction, with hands on demonstrations, as well as fall planting and layout. For more information about the Garden Workshop or to get information about reserving a raised bed at the East End location, contact the Capitol Conservation District at 304-759-0736.
Field of Screams
The Bigley Avenue Economic Development Foundation is hosting its inaugural “Field Of Screams” event at 6 p.m. Saturday at Capital Midwestern baseball field, on Bigley Avenue. The event is being held to showcase its unique-to-Charleston mix of family-friendly organizations and local businesses.
Coin club meeting
The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Co. Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. Call 304-727-4062 for information.
‘Dining With Diabetes’ series
“Dining With Diabetes,” a free cooking school for people with diabetes and their families, will be offered from 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 4, 11, 18 and 25 at the FamilyCare Health Center, 116 Hills Plaza. This is a series and participants need to attend all four sessions. Recipes, tasting and door prizes will be featured. The program is provided courtesy of WVU Extension Services. To pre-register, call 304-720-4851, ext. 8131. Space is limited.
