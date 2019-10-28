Bulletin Board: Oct. 28, 2019

Halloween bash
The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will host a Halloween Bash from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex in Charleston. The Halloween Bash is free and guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite costume or Halloween attire. Kids can play seasonal games. Bethany Cline, Charleston actress and deputy curator for the department, will tell ghost stories and other tales of the macabre in the Library Commission’s reference library. Prizes for best boy’s and girl’s costume will be awarded in three age categories. Fifth grade students and younger are eligible for prizes. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call the Culture Center at 304-558-0162.
Inner Listening class
Unity of Kanawha Valley will have its next Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at its location, 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. The class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow and is offered on a love-offering basis. Inner Listening takes place on the first Saturday of each month.
State of Dairy Industry meetings
The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) invites producers and the public to discuss the current state of the dairy industry in West Virginia. To gather input, the Department will host five meetings around the state during the month of November. The public meetings will be held: Nov. 4, 7 p.m. — Cedar Lakes Conference Center, Holt Lodge, 82 FFA Drive Ripley; Nov. 6, 7 p.m. — Kearneysville Tree Fruit Research and Education Center, 67 Apple Harvest Lane, Kearneysville; Nov. 14, noon — Monroe County Diner, 37 Main St., Union; Nov. 19, 7 p.m. — Highlands Convention Center, 355 Wharton Circle Triadelphia; and Nov. 20, 11 a.m. — WVU Extension Office – Kingwood, 115 West Court Street Kingwood. For more information or for reservations, contact Rachel Shockey at 304-558-2226 or rshockey@wvda.us.
Wellness Wednesdays
Unity Kanawha Valley Wellness Wednesday continues at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at at its location at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. The program will be Global Peace Affirmative Prayer Circle. No registration is needed. This event is offered on a love-offering basis.