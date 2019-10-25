Bulletin Board: Oct. 25, 2019

Beckley VA Medical Center offering flu shots
The Beckley VA Medical Center will offer flu shots to veterans who are enrolled in the Veterans Health Administration from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday now through Nov. 15, at its location on the first floor of the hospital in Primary Care Conference Room (1B-122). Flu shots are also available as part of any scheduled VA appointment.
Trunk or treat
A Trunk or Treat event will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Face painting, free nachos and drinks, costume contests and more. Prizes given to top three best decorated vehicles.
Halloween party/treat tunnel
Cross Lanes United Methodist Church will sponsor a community Halloween Party and Treat Tunnel from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the church, located at 5320 Frontier Drive. Hot dogs, popcorn, ice cream and kid friendly activities are featured. Costumes are welcome. The church also offers a free community dinner at 6 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Kanawha Trail Club hike
Kanawha Trail Club will sponsor a hike at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Kanawha State Forest’s Snipe Trail Loop. Meet at the parking lot at the corner of Ohio Avenue and Randolph Street, across from Sherwin Williams. Regroup at the Nature Center parking area. The hike is an easy 2-mile loop taking Snipe Trail to Shrewsbury Road and then back to the car on that dirt road.
Archives and History program
Rebekah Karelis and Margaret Brennan will present a free program on “Rebecca Harding Davis” at 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Archives and History Library at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. Rebecca Harding Davis is an iconic literary figure best known for her gritty short story “Life in the Iron Mills” set in Wheeling. A pioneering writer of literary realism, she and her husband, L. Clarke Davis, worked for progressive social causes such as mental illness and the marginalized. For more information, contact Archives and History at 304-558-0230.
CAMC Health Care Career Showcase
CAMC will sponsor a Health Care Career Showcase from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. The goal of the career showcase is to expose students to the vast career opportunities in a hospital. Several state schools offering the academic programs needed for many of those jobs will also have displays and information. or more information, visit https://www.camc.org/careers.
