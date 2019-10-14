Bulletin Board: Oct. 14, 2019

Fayetteville CVB seeking gnome donations
The Fayetteville Convention and Visitors Bureau is asking gnome owners to donate or lend weather-proof garden gnomes for their Gnomevember celebration held through the month of November. The gnomes will be used in a scavenger hunt throughout town for the celebration. Participants can drop off the gnomes now through Nov. 1. They will be returned beginning Dec. 2. Participants can share their gnome adventures by tagging #visitheville during the month of November for a chance to win a prize. For information email info@visit fayettevillewv.com or call 304-574-1500.
Wellness Wednesdays
Wellness Wednesday continues at Unity of Kanawha Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at its location at the corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. The program this Wednesday will be “CBD: What You Need to Know.” This is an educational session with a question and answer session. This event is offered on a love-offering basis.
Healing through Hypnosis workshop
Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center will sponsor a Healing Through Hypnosis workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Charleston. The interactive workshop helps participants gain a better understanding of clinical hypnosis. Learn ways hypnosis works alongside other therapies to improve functioning; and experience creative choice techniques based on works of Milton Erickson (psychiatrist/psychologist/father of hypnotherapy). Workshop facilitator, Kathy Muscari, LPC, NCC, CCMHC, received direct supervision and training through the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis. The cost is $40 and registration is required. Three CEUs — LPC, SW, RN, NAADAC, NBCC, will be available. No previous experience is necessary. For information or to register, call KPCC at 304-346-9689 or visit www.kpcc.com.
