Bulletin Board: Oct. 15, 2019

Charleston Coin Club meeting

The Charleston Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Kanawha City Community Center, 3511 Venable Ave. S.E. A coin auction will be held. For information, call 304-727-4062.

Kanawha Parks and Recreation Commission meeting

The Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in the Coonskin Clubhouse Oak Room, Coonskin Park. The agenda is available at the Park office. For information, call 304-341-8000.

Democratic Executive Committee meeting

The Putnam County Democratic Executive Committee will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Putnam County Courthouse, Conference Room, Winfield. For information, call 304-727-1509.

Charleston Town Center Wee Trick-or-Treat

Charleston Town Center’s mall-wide Wee Trick-or-Treat kicks off at 6 p.m., Thursday. Small children are invited to dress in costume and trick-or-treat throughout the mall for an hour. The Kanawha County Public Library, WV School of Osteopathic Medicine, WV Waste Management, University of Charleston students, and Charleston’s future T-Rex Science Center will join mall merchants in providing treats and surprises. Then at 7 p.m. it’s off to the stage for the Children’s and Family Halloween Costume Contest, hosted by Electric 102.7 and co-sponsored by Encova. Town Center gift cards will be awarded to winners of the following categories: Best Baby (under the age of 2); ages 2-7: Most Original, Best Super Hero, Best Fairy/Princess; Ages 8-12: Most Original, Best TV or Movie Character; Families (must include at least one adult and one child), and Best Family Theme.

Scaraoke Night

Unity of Kanawha Valley will have a Scaraoke (Karaoke) Night at 7 p.m. Friday at its location, 804 Myrtle Road. Halloween costumes are optional. There will spooky Halloween songs available. Various coffees, teas, soft drinks and treats are available for a small donation. Bring food to share. General admission is $2. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at the corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads.

Cross Lanes YMCA Halloween events

The Cross Lanes YMCA will host free Halloween events from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at its location. Events include a costume contest, door prizes, DJ and tricks and treat.

