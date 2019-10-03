Bulletin Board: Oct. 3, 2019

UCPL Book Club meet and greet
The Upshur County Public Library Book Club meets the first Thursday of every month at the library in Buckhannon. Most of the books are provided on loan from the Library Commission, limiting the cost of purchasing new books. October is Reader’s Choice so join them to discuss your favorite read of the month. Bring a friend, refreshments will be served. For information, contact the library at 304-473-4219.
Coin Club meeting
The Kanawha Valley Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Charleston Public Library. Anyone interested in coins or coin collecting is invited. For information, call 304-727-4062 or visit kvcc.eznetway.com.
Soup, silence and scripture
Institute of Spirituality will host a Soup, Silence and Scripture program at noon Friday at 1601 Virginia St. E. The luncheon and meditation is held from noon to 12:50 p.m., followed by a sacred journey workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. Sister Molly Maloney will facilitate. A free-will donation will be accepted. Call 304-345-0926 for more information.
Historical society open house
The St. Albans Historical Society will be having an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at their museum at 404 Fourth Ave. in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. There are hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks on display. Bring old St. Albans photos to be scanned for their files.
CJD 5K Walk/Run
People affected by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) will gather at 9 a.m. Saturday at Coonskin Park for Strides for CJD, a 5k walk/run. The annual event pays tribute to affected loved ones and raises awareness of CJD, a rare neurodegenerative disease that has no treatment or cure. The event will feature raffles, music, refreshments and a memory table. Walkers and donors can register at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/strides-charleston-2019. Event day registration starts at 8 a.m. To register or sponsor Strides for CJD, visit www.strides4cjd.com or www.cjdfoundation.org.
International sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Las Trancas Mexican Restaurant off Corridor G. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Connie Meeker will present the program. The Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. First half of dues are due.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.