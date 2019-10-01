Bulletin Board: Oct. 1, 2019

Peace Corps dinner
The West Virginia Returned Peace Corps Volunteers are hosting a dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Plaza Maya, 3112 Chesterfield Ave. All returned volunteers and Peace Corps staff, family of current volunteers and persons who are interested in serving as a Peace Corps volunteer are invited. Prospective volunteers are reminded there is no maximum age to join Peace Corps. 2020 Peace Corps calendars and boxed note cards will be available for purchase that evening.
Hospital health fair
Boone Memorial Hospital will host a health fair from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Madison Civic Center. Flu shots will be offered for $25, entertainment, food, discounted bloodwork, health education, prizes and more will be available. For more information, call 304-369-1230.
Fair for autism
The Greenbrier Autism Community will host a free Community Resource Fair for Autism, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Friday at the Roland P. Sharp Alumni Center on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. The resource fair will be free and is geared toward individuals on the autism spectrum, their families, friends and providers. There will be information about health care, law enforcement, geo trackers, speech therapy and more. The event will also include a sensory room, sensory activities and a calming area. This event is sponsored by GAC and WVSOM. For more information, please visit the Greenbrier Autism Community’s Facebook page at facebook.com/Greenbrier ValleyAutismCommunity.
Christian women luncheon
Charleston Christian Women will have their luncheon at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9 in the Charleston Women’s Club Ballroom, 1600 Virginia St. E. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Reservation deadline is Oct. 7. The club’s annual auction and bake sale will be held with the live auction featuring celebrity auctioneer Gil McClanahan of WCHS-TV. Music by Randy Parsons and Doug Escue. Inspirational speaker will be Angie Leigh Monroe of Euless Texas who will speak on “Define your Impact.” For reservations, call Colleen at 304-550-7920 or text CWVCW@yahoo.com.
