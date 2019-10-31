Bulletin Board: Oct. 31, 2019

India Center Festival of Lights
Diwali (The Festival of Lights) will be celebrated on Saturday at the India Center. The Diwali Puja will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. in the Puja room. Appetizers will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. Entertainment programs run from 7 to 8 p.m. and dinner is at 8 p.m. Ticket prices for members are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Non-members tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids ages 6-12 are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids under age 6 are admitted free.
Ronald McDonald House 5K run/walk for families
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia will hold a “For Our Families 5K Run/Walk” at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m. Adult pre-registration fee is $35, and day-of-event adult registration fee is $40. Youth ages 13-18 are $15, and registration is free for children 12 and under. Racers can pre-register by visiting OurFamilies5K19.givesmart.com/ or the day of the race.
Charleston Coin Club show
The Charleston Coin Club will have their annual coin show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Charleston Coliseum, Parlor D. Admission is free. Charleston dealers from Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky will buy, sell or trade coins or coal mine scrip.
Interfaith forum on climate change
The Temple Israel Social Action Committee is hosting an Interfaith Forum on Climate Change: Opportunities for Action, from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the temple, 2312 Kanawha Blvd. E. The program is free. Speakers will focus on practical things that faith communities and individuals can do to effectively address climate change. Representatives from a wide array of local environmental and conservation organizations will be present to share ideas. For information, call 304-342-5852.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.