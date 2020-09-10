International sorority meeting
The Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet on at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Harding’s Family Restaurant, 2772 Pennsylvania Ave. in Charleston. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Ann Henderson will present the program. Bring items for service.
KCPL Board of Directors meeting
The Kanawha County Public Library Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Monday via Zoom. To join in the meeting, email erika.connelly@kanawhalibrary.org for login information. Call 304-343-4646 for more information.
