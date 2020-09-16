Baby Love Pantry hours
The Cross Lanes United Methodist Church’s Women Baby Love Pantry will be open between 10:30 a.m. and noon Friday, providing diapers (sizes newborn to 6) and wipes. Formula will be offered when available. There are no income restrictions, identification is only needed for person getting diapers and the child’s name. Visit the church’s Facebook page for any cancellations or time changes. Supplies will be given only during these times. Enter through the church lower parking lot doors. For more information, call 304-415-3194.
International Sorority meeting
Preceptor Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, at Panera Bread, 2402 Mountaineer Blvd., South Charleston. President Diane Domaschko will conduct the business meeting. Anne Stone will present a program and is the hostess. Bring items for service.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.