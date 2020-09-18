Free COVID-19 testing at WVSU
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA), along with community partner West Virginia State University Extension, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at West Virginia State University, in Institute. The WVSU testing site will be set up in Parking Lot C, across from Wallace Hall and Ferrell Hall.
Tent revival/homecoming
Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will have a tent revival at 7 p.m. nightly, Sept. 27-Oct. 2 at the church. The church’s homecoming will be held at 1 p.m. on Oct. 4. There will be special singing nightly and Jeff Mosteller will preach. Pastor is Brian Hughes.
Fire and public safety day canceled
The Home Depot Fire and Public Safety Day, scheduled for Oct. 3 at the Home Depot located at the Southridge Centre, has been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
Yoga Motive event
Brown Dog Yoga’s seventh annual Yoga Motive Event will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, with four socially-distanced classes outside at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.
