St. Albans Historical Society open house
The St. Albans Historical Society will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at their museum at 404 Fourth Ave., in St. Albans, adjacent to the historic C&O Depot. There will be hundreds of old St. Albans photographs, books, yearbooks and displays featured. Bring old St. Albans’ photos to be scanned for their files.
Friends of WV Public Broadcasting Inc. meeting
The Friends of WV Public Broadcasting Inc. will have its quarterly meeting at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9. A link for virtual attendance is https://www.wvpublic.org/ wvpb-board-meetings.
Gospel sing canceled
The Homeland Southern Gospel Sing scheduled for Sept. 11 at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 15 Scott Lane, Scott Depot, has been canceled because of the coronovirus.
Tolley family reunion canceled
The Tolley Family Reunion scheduled for Sept. 20 at the Dunbar City Park has been postponed because of COVID-19. Please mark your calendar for the new date of Sept. 19, 2021 around noon. Call/text Lois Allen 304-545-2207 for questions.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.