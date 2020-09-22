Free COVID-19 testing
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Putnam County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 testing Tuesday and Wednesday. Testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Teays Valley Baptist Church, 3926 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. Testing will also be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Winfield High School, 3022 Winfield Road, Winfield. Attendees should bring ID, such as driver’s license or proof of address. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Kanawha PSD board
The Kanawha Public Service District Board of Commissioners will meet via conference call at 9 a.m. Thursday. Interested parties can contact the business office at 304-595-2203 for details.
UC Builders webinar
The University of Charleston’s Builders will host a free virtual meeting presentation at 1 p.m. Sept. 30 featuring Robert O. Rupp, Ph.D., author of “The Primary That Made a President: John F. Kennedy and West Virginia.” Rupp is a professor of history and political science at West Virginia Wesleyan College. Attendees must register prior to the meeting to attend via Zoom. Visit www.ucwv.edu/events webpage to register, after which you will receive a confirmation email from the University of Charleston with the Zoom log in information. For information, contact Catherine Eckley, Director of the Annual Fund at UC, at catherineeckley@ucwv.edu or 304-357-4925.
SC Toastmasters
The Toastmasters of South Charleston club invites the public to join their club to help improve speaking skills. The club will hold virtual meetings via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month. For information on how to attend the virtual meetings, contact Dale Goff at 304-415-8685, by Facebook, or dale.goff3@ampf.com or visit toastmasters.org.
