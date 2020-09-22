Tent revival/homecoming
Mountain Heights Church, 1201 Chestnut St., South Charleston, will have a tent revival at 7 p.m. nightly, beginning this Sunday and continuing through Oct. 2 at the church. The church’s homecoming will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 4. There will be special singing nightly and Jeff Mosteller will preach. Pastor is Brian Hughes.
South Charleston Public Library Board meeting
The South Charleston Public Library Board of Directors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the library, 312 Fourth Ave., South Charleston. This meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available upon request. Any member of the public who wants to attend the meeting may come to the library circulation desk between 5:15 and 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Face mask/coverings are required and everyone must answer COVID-19 screening questions and follow social distancing protocols. Questions may be directed to Todd Duncan, Library Director, 304-744-6561 or todd@scplwv.org.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to gmnews@hdmediallc.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.