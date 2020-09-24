Yoga Motive event
Brown Dog Yoga’s seventh annual Yoga Motive Event will take place at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday with four socially-distanced classes outside at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.
Girls Scouts of Black Diamond Council membership open
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council announces the 2021 membership season has officially opened, and new girls are invited to dance like an animal or build a robot while they learn and make friends. Both virtual and in-person animal dance parties and robot building parties are offered weekly, which are free and open to all girls interested in Girl Scouts. Find out more and register at https://bit.ly/girlscoutparty. To learn more about joining, call 304-345-7722 or email customercare@bdgsc.org. For more information, visit BDGSC.org.
Transmission system upgrade virtual open house
Appalachian Power is planning upgrades to its transmission system to help serve customers in McDowell and Wyoming counties. The Baileysville — Rockridge Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves upgrading approximately 17 miles of transmission line and four substations. Landowners are invited to a virtual open house at AppalachianPower.com/Baileysville to learn more about the project and provide feedback to the project team. Landowners within the project area can expect to receive a packet in the mail that includes additional project details and a comment card they can return by mail with their feedback. Work is expected to begin late 2021 and conclude by the end of 2023.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to gmnews@hdmediallc.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.