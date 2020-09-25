Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi meeting
The Torchbearer Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, at the home of Betty Blair. Blair will present the program. Plans for an October lunch and shopping trip will be finalized.
