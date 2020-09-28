Scott Teays Lions Club
The Scott Teays Lions Club will have a Chick-fil-A meal fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday on the Huntington Bank parking lot in Teays Valley.
First Saturday walk
The First Saturday walk of the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday on the Sunrise Carriage Trail. Start at the top entrance off of Myrtle Road. The walk is downhill and then back uphill for a total round trip of about 1.3 miles. Parking is available on Crawford Road, just across from the entrance. Registration is not required. For more information, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com.
WVSILC meeting
The next WVSILC meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 via Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88402911352?pwd=Um1EaHVQOFJLV3NKc3czT3hyZ0plQT09, Meeting ID: 884 0291 1352, Password: 128311. To call in by audio only, call 1-646 -558 -8656, Meeting ID: 835 6177 0359, Password: 772474. For assistance, contact the SILC office at 855-855-9743 or 304-766-4624 or e-mail wvsilc@wvsilc.org.
