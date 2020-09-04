Beckley VA Medical Center hosts mobile medical unit
Beckley VA Medical Center (VAMC) is establishing a mobile medical unit at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center in partnership with the West Virginia Army National Guard and City of Summersville. The mobile unit will be staffed with health administrative specialists from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning Sept. 8. The mobile unit is located at 3 Armory Way, Summersville. For more information, call 304-255-2121, ext. 4460.
Zoom art workshop
The City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art will hold a Zoom virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Thursday. This two-hour workshop will teach viewers how to create self-portraits that will become part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. mural at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. All workshop materials will be provided and can be picked up at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, at 314 Donnally St., between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesday and between 5 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Pre-register to reserve your materials at https://forms.gle/2nY8odmgQbn 5jmz86. During pre-registration, Zoom call-in information for the workshop will be provided. Once completed, art can be dropped of between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sept. 15 and from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.
Alzheimer’s Association community forums
The Alzheimer’s Association WV Chapter will host virtual community forums from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 16 and from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 via Zoom. Call-in attendance will also be available. The forums will focus on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, and provide opportunities for residents of all ages to come together and ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease. Registration is free. Information on connecting to the events will be shared at the time of registration. To RSVP, contact the Chapter at 304-343-2717, or call 800-272-3900. Online registration is available at alz.org/wv.
St. Albans Historical Society calendars
The St. Albans Historical Society has 2021 Calendars for sale with vintage town scenes available for $10 at the Village Sampler Coal River Coffee, Lil’ Bit of Heaven Cupcakes and Flowers on Olde Main, all on St. Albans Main Street. Some of the pictures depict old homes, early parades, Civic Events and the early Fire Department.
