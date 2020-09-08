Sissonville PSD meeting
The Sissonville Public Service District will have its regular meeting via teleconference at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Those interested can contact the office at 304-984-3396 to obtain the necessary call-in information.
Kanawha PSD meeting
The regular meeting of the Kanawha Public Service District’s Board of Commissioners will meet via conference call at 9 a.m. Thursday. Interested parties can contact the business office at 304-595-2203 for call-in information.
Scott Teays Lions Club fundraiser
The Scott Teays Lions Club will have a fundraiser between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of W.Va. 34 and Great Teays Boulevard, in the Huntington Bank parking lot. The club will be selling Chick-fil-A chicken sandwiches.
WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation walk
The September “First” Saturday walk of the WV Walkers of the EverWalk Nation will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. Look for sign that says “Athletic Complex, The Rock” and park in Area 4. Registration is not required. For more information, contact pattihamil10@gmail.com.
