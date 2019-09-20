Bulletin Board: Sept. 20, 2019

KCPL Family STEM Program
Kanawha County Public Library will offer “Electronic Motorboat: Family STEM Program” at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. Design an electronic motorboat and test the vessel on the open waters. This monthly program provides hands on science, technology, engineering, and math activities. Register for this event online at www.kanawhalibrary.org
Torchbearer Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi
The Torchbearer Alpha chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet at 1 p.m. on Monday at Bream Presbyterian Church. Hostess will be Betty Blair, who will present a program on her favorite fairy tale.
International sorority meeting
Alpha Lambda Master chapter of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the home of Joanne Gregory, 1334 Morningside Drive. President Jeanie Hively will preside over the business meeting. Gregory will serve refreshments and present a cultural program.
Dunbar Housing Authority
The Dunbar Housing Authority will hold an Annual Board of Commissioners meeting for election of officers at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at 1225 Myers Ave. in the Community Room, Dunbar. A regular meeting will follow at 4 p.m.
Wellness Wednesdays
Our Wellness Wednesday series continues as Karen Patrick will facilitate a healing circle on Sound Healing with Toning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Unity of Kanawha Valley. The event is offered on a love-offering basis.
Elk Valley PSD Commission Board meeting
Elk Valley Public Service District Commissioners have scheduled a Board meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at 100 Bream Drive, Elkview.
Job Corps accepting enrollment
The Charleston Job Corps Center has immediate openings for individuals seeking free career training in the nation’s leading industries, including construction, finance and business, health care, and homeland security. Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, the Job Corps program helps eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, earn college credits, train for meaningful careers, and connect with employment, apprenticeship, military, or higher education opportunities. For more information, contact Job Corps by visiting jobcorps.gov, or by calling 800-733-JOBS.
