Bulletin Board: Sept. 21, 2019

Community health fair

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its facility, 108 Lee St. E. Healthy snacks and beverages will be provided. Several health screenings will be offered for free or at discounted rates.

KCPL Banned Books Week

Kanawha County Public Library will celebrate the freedom to read in its annual Banned Books Week held at all KCPL locations Saturday through Sept. 28. Take the challenge to read a banned or challenged book or books. Enter for a chance to win one of two $25 Amazon bookmark gift cards. Program is for all ages.

St. Albans Coin Club meeting

The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. S.E. For information, call 304-727-4062.

UC Builders’ Lunch

The University of Charleston Builders’ Lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Erma Byrd Art Gallery in Riggleman Hall. Rabbi Victor Urecki will discuss “UC’s Role as Charleston’s University.” For information, contact Catherine Eckley at 304-357-4925.

Humanities Council mini grants

The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations for its upcoming Oct. 1 mini-grant deadline. Humanities Council mini-grants support projects that request $1,500 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, brochures, consultation needs, and planning for more complex projects. For more information, contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or email riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.

Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Saturday, September 21, 2019

Abodeely, Malakee - 11 a.m., St. George Orthodox Cathedral, Charleston. 

Ayers, Helen - 11 a.m., Belcher Family Cemetery, Pinch Ridge.

Backus, Ernest - 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Rainelle.

Bailey, Jerry - 5 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Carney Jr., Chester - 2 p.m., Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Carter, Blanche - 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, North Elkview.

Copen, Louise - Noon, McRoss Baptist Church, McRoss.

Fizer, Donna - 3 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Fowler, Jeannette - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Goard II, Mitchell - 5 p.m., Central Community Tabernacle, Charleston.

Hammack, Barbara - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.

Kessinger, Wilma - 4 p.m., Canaan Baptist Church, Charleston.

Knight II, James - 6 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Lymon, Daniel - 1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, Charleston.

McKown, Travis - Noon, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Wallback.

Miller, Alexander - 4 p.m., Roane County High School, Spencer.

Mitchell, Emma - 2 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Montgomery, Betty - 11 a.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Charleston.

Pfeil, Ruth - 2 p.m., Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel, Poca.

Roush III, George - 12:30 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Samuels, Hazel - 1:30 p.m., Dunbar Kingdom Hall, Dunbar.

Slonaker II, Harvey - Noon, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Starks, Henry - 11 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Buckeye.

Stooke, David - Noon, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Thompson, Thomas - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

White, Duane - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

White, James - 1 p.m., Cedar Grove Middle School, Cedar Grove.

Woodson Jr., Lewis - 1 p.m., Abundant Life Ministries, Charleston.