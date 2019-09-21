Bulletin Board: Sept. 21, 2019

Community health fair
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its facility, 108 Lee St. E. Healthy snacks and beverages will be provided. Several health screenings will be offered for free or at discounted rates.
KCPL Banned Books Week
Kanawha County Public Library will celebrate the freedom to read in its annual Banned Books Week held at all KCPL locations Saturday through Sept. 28. Take the challenge to read a banned or challenged book or books. Enter for a chance to win one of two $25 Amazon bookmark gift cards. Program is for all ages.
St. Albans Coin Club meeting
The St. Albans Coin Club will meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the basement of the St. Albans Municipal Water Company Building, 1499 MacCorkle Ave. S.E. For information, call 304-727-4062.
UC Builders’ Lunch
The University of Charleston Builders’ Lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Erma Byrd Art Gallery in Riggleman Hall. Rabbi Victor Urecki will discuss “UC’s Role as Charleston’s University.” For information, contact Catherine Eckley at 304-357-4925.
Humanities Council mini grants
The West Virginia Humanities Council is seeking proposals from nonprofit organizations for its upcoming Oct. 1 mini-grant deadline. Humanities Council mini-grants support projects that request $1,500 or less, including small projects, single events, lectures, small museum exhibits, brochures, consultation needs, and planning for more complex projects. For more information, contact grants administrator Erin Riebe at 304-346-8500 or email riebe@wvhumanities.org. Grant guidelines and applications are available on the Humanities Council website, www.wvhumanities.org.
