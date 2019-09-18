Bulletin Board: Sept. 18, 2019

WVDOH informational meeting
The West Virginia Division of Highways will have an informational public meeting from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday on the project of improving U.S. 119 (Oakwood Road) from Emerald Road to WV 61 (MacCorkle Avenue). The meeting will be held at Bible Center School, 1111 Oakhurst Drive, South Charleston. No formal presentation will be made. Written comments may be sent to R.J. Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith St., Charleston, WV 25301 before Monday. Visit the WVDOH website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for projection information.
South Charleston housing authority
The Housing Authority of the City of South Charleston Board of Commissioners will meet at 3 p.m. Friday in the administrative offices at 520 Goshorn St., South Charleston.
Giant flea market and antique sale
The annual Fall Giant Flea Market and Antique Sale will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on the grounds of the State Fair of West Virginia, in Lewisburg. The sale will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Those wishing to setup for the event can call 304-645-1090. For information, visit http://statefairofwv.com/event-center/flea-market.
Community health fair
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will host a community health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its facility, 108 Lee St. E. Healthy snacks and beverages will be provided. Several health screenings will be offered for free or at discounted rates.
UC Builders’ Lunch
The University of Charleston Builders’ Lunch will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25 in the Erma Byrd Art Gallery in Riggleman Hall. Rabbi Victor Urecki will discuss “UC’s Role as Charleston’s University.” Tickets are $18 each and reservation deadline is Friday. For information, contact Catherine Eckley at 304-357-4925.
Floating nature walk
The Forks of Coal State Natural Area Foundation will hold a “Floating Nature Walk” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 28 on Little Coal and Coal River. The cost is $40 per person or $30 if you bring your own kayak. The trip is limited to 15 participants who will meet at 9 a.m. at the Forks of Coal parking lot. Registration deadline is Friday. For reservations, visit www.forksofcoalfoundation.org or call 304-982-2008 or 304-543-1948.
