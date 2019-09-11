Bulletin Board: Sept. 11, 2019

Emergency preparedness
The Kanawha County Public Library will offer an Emergency Preparedness Class at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Library, 123 Capitol St. The class is offered in partnership with the Kanawha County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority. The class is for adults and teens. Learn what to do when the unexpected strikes during this free class.
Wellness Wednesdays
Wellness Wednesday continues with QiGong Flow with Alexa Peck at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Unity of Kanawha Valley, 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. The class is offered on a love offering basis.
Community reception/parade
The First Responders Children’s Foundation in partnership with A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and CSX Pride in Service will host a community reception from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the Parade of Freedom at 5:15 p.m. at the CSX 911 “Spirit of our First Responders,” a state-of-the-art, working locomotive honoring first responders located at the White Sulphur Springs Train Station. For more information on First Responders Children’s Foundation, visit www.1strcf.org. Follow FRCF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @1strcf.
WVU fan club
The Kanawha Valley WVU Fan Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harding’s Restaurant, located off Interstate 79, Exit 1. A discussion will be held about the early portion of the football season.
Items for Bulletin Board may be submitted by mail to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, 1001 Virginia St. E., Charleston, WV 25301; faxed to 304-348-1233; or emailed to news@wvgazettemail.com. Notices will be run one time free. Please include a contact person’s name and a daytime phone number.