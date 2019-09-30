Bulletin Board: Sept. 30, 2019

Inner Listening Class
Unity of Kanawha Valley will be home for its monthly Inner Listening class with Marianne Gettman at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. The class consists of mindful breathing exercises, stretching, meditations and Qigong Flow. This class is offered on a love-offering basis. Unity of Kanawha Valley is located at 804 Myrtle Road, corner of Bridge and Myrtle roads. The class is held the first Saturday of each month.
Karate classes
North Charleston Community Center is offering Karate classes every Monday and Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. by Master Karate Instructor Terry Wood. The cost is $25 per month. The class is for ages 10 and older. For questions call Master Wood at 304-610-5588, come to the center at 5:30 p.m. on either Monday or Wednesday or call the North Charleston Community Center at 304-348-6884.
